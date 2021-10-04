CNN —

Black Friday has arrived early: Amazon has (way ahead of schedule) just announced that it’s launching some gift-worthy deals on its site today — but they’re only available for a limited time.

Right now, you’ll find discounts on Apple Airpods Pro, up to 30% off Le Creuset ovens and baking pans, up to 25% off Samsung Galaxy watches, and bargains on Adidas Originals, Sony Bravia TVs, Cricut Makers and more. The discounts will keep coming, too: Throughout this month and next, there will be new deals dropping each day on the site’s Epic Daily Deals page, featuring brands like L’Oreal, Hasbro, Nine West, Ninja appliances and Shark vacuums, just to name a few.

It’s the ideal opportunity to shop some coveted items while they’re still in stock and get ahead of the mad holiday shopping dash. Read on for some of our best picks from the sales going on at Amazon today:

Apple Airpods Pro ($179.99, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro have almost a quarter-million reviews that win these earbuds a five-star rating — not to mention, they’re our pick for best overall earbuds. Among their top highlights? More than 24 hours of battery life. They feature noise cancellation so it’s just you and the podcast and have an adaptive EQ that finds the perfect musical balance for your ears. They’re also sweat- and water-resistant, meaning that it’s not the end of the world if you get caught mid-run in a rain shower.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ($219.99, originally $269.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Android version of the Apple Watch, Samsung’s Galaxy watch is an elegant smartphone watch that’s carrier-agnostic and runs on LTE, so it effectively can replace your mobile when you’re out and about. While it’s sleek enough to wear for the office or a night out, the Active 2 is also made for sports: It’ll measure your heart rate, has sensors to help track your activity and can be used for payments instead of your card.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven ($179.95, originally $300; amazon.com)

Le Creuset Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

On sale in a variety of classic Le Creuset colorways, this sauteuse oven holds 3.5 quarts of goodness for fall’s cozy cooking: It’s perfect for braising, soups, roasting, casseroles and weeknight meals — meaning that it does a ton of jobs in one single handy pot. (And it’s more than beautiful enough to keep out on the stove, too).

Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress ($895.50, originally $995; amazon.com)

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle Mint Full Mattress

Attention, hot sleepers: This extra-cooling adaptive foam mattress ensures you’ll get a great night’s sleep with extra breathability to draw heat away from your body as you snooze, and progressive support via an additional four inches of extra-firm foam at the bottom is great for hugging your body’s edges. You’ll get 100 nights to make sure you like it, too.

Adidas Originals Women’s Tights ($20.30, originally $35; amazon.com)

Adidas Adidas Originals Women's Tights

These classic athleisure tights are available in a range of colors (including good old basic black) and are about $15 off during this epic deal. We highly recommend stocking up to get you through the rest of leggings season, whether you’re hanging out on the sofa or heading to a yoga class.

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($44.10, originally $63; amazon.com)

Pureology Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner Set

After five years of bleached hair, this has become my favorite set of shampoo and conditioners to use between silver toning washes. It’s super-light but intensely hydrating, doesn’t make my hair brassy and even with my city’s hard water, the softness sticks around for days.

Cosori Air Fryer Oven ($179.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Cosori Cosori Air Fryer Oven

This sleek-looking air fryer sits pretty on your counter but has a whole lot going on inside: It has 12 presets to cook 13-inch pizzas, make toast and toast bagels, rotisserie whole chickens, bake cookies, broil, dehydrates your herbs and even ferments. It comes with a rotisserie fork and handle, as well as a fry basket, foot tray, and crumb tray (plus a recipe book) so you’re good to go as soon as you open the box.

Shark Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Shark Shark Wandvac System Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless vac weighs about 2 lbs., and maneuvers wherever you need for it to go in your home, whether it’s getting the dust out of rugs or sucking up dirt from your hardwood floors (it can go extra-powerful here too, thanks to PowerFins technology that gets deep into carpets and floor grooves). It converts into a hand vacuum for couch cushions and tabletop messes as well, and when it’s full, use a simple one-touch dump system to empty it all out.

Sony Bravia A80J 77-inch OLED 4K UHD TV ($2,998.95, originally $3,999.99; amazon.com)

Sony Sony Bravia A80J 77-inch OLED 4K UHD TV

If you’ve gotten used to watching movies at home, this 77-inch OLED Alexa-enabled TV is incredibly high-spec: It’s the world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence, which sounds a little 3021, but basically means it uses intelligent analysis to make images as lifelike as possible. It also has a dazzling OLED display (meaning great contrast) with 4K UHD (meaning great definition). The Bravia also comes with Google TV, which is a central platform for streaming from Netflix, Prime, and other apps. Gamers will love it too, thanks to a game mode that increases the frame rate and reduces lag in games.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

Cricut Cricut Maker

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during COVID (the art portion of the day just got way easier), as well as hobby card makers, sewers, and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-ACTO-style blade for materials like balsa wood and matboard.

