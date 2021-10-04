A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) Once a rising star in law enforcement and widely regarded ally of Xi Jinping, he was the man in charge of a special investigation that brought down the most powerful official in the Chinese President's sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

Fu Zhenghua, China's former justice minister and deputy police chief, seemed to have all the stars aligned for a high-flying official career. But instead, the 66-year-old has now become a target himself in Xi's relentless crackdown on graft and disloyalty, which critics say has also been used to purge political rivals.

On Saturday, the ruling Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog announced Fu is under investigation for "serious violations of party discipline and law."

The one-sentence statement did not offer any details, yet intriguingly sparked an outpouring of cheers and applause online -- from rank-and-file police officers and prison guards to investigative journalists, human rights lawyers and intellectuals.

In Xi's China, the purges of political rising stars and powerful officials have become a common occurrence. But what's remarkable about Fu's downfall is how widely it is being celebrated -- both by people working for the regime, and by those who have been subject to its repression.

