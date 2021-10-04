Manila, Philippines An initial investigation by the Philippine government has found 154 police officers could be criminally liable over their conduct in President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs, in a rare admission by the state that abuses may have taken place.

The findings, announced by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Sunday, come just a few weeks after the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved a formal investigation into thousands of state killings of alleged drug dealers since Duterte took office in 2016.

The government had said it will not cooperate with an international probe because the Philippines has a justice system that is functioning.

The popular Duterte, 76, has dared the ICC to put him on trial and publicly said he would happily "rot in jail" for killing people intent on destroying his country.

Duterte is stepping down as President in 2022, and political analysts expect him to anoint a successor who could insulate him from potential legal action at home or by the ICC, once he is out of power.

