Alberto Fujimori, ex-president of Peru, in 'delicate' health after hospitalization

(CNN) Peru's former president, Alberto Fujimori, is currently in "delicate" condition, after suffering heart issues, according to his daughter.

"His heart problem has worsened," tweeted Keiko Fujimori of her 83-year-old father on Monday.

Fujimori was hospitalized on Friday due to oxygen saturation issues, according to his lawyer, César Nakazaki.

"The board of cardiologists will decide the next steps in the next few hours," Keiko Fujimori said. Without explaining further, she added that she had given "consent for other types of measures" and that her father had also given consent.

Fujimori, a controversial former president, led Peru from 1990 to 2000. In 2009, a special supreme court tribunal sentenced him to 25 years in prison for authorizing the operation of a death squad responsible for killing civilians.

