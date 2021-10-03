More than 230 people arrested in Nebraska anti-gang operation dubbed 'K.O.'

(CNN) A multi-agency law enforcement operation in Nebraska resulted in the arrest of 231 people, according to the US Marshals Service.

Operation "K.O." focused on reducing and dismantling gang activity in the Omaha metro region, Marshals said Monday in a news release

The operation, led by the US Marshals Service Metro Fugitive Task Force (MFTF), the Omaha Police Department (OPD), and the Lincoln Police Department, resulted in the arrest of 144 gang members, according to the release.

The four-month operation, which took place from May to August, focused on "arrest warrants involving gang members, gang suppression, and gang intervention/prevention," authorities stated.

"During Operation K.O., of the subjects who were arrested, 36 were arrested for assault, 68 for weapon charges, two for sexual assault, five for failure to register, six for burglary, 53 for drug charges, 15 for robbery, three for vehicle theft, and 32 for other charges," the Marshals Service said.

