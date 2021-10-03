Bronze bust of George Floyd defaced at New York City's Union Square

New York (CNN) A bronze bust of George Floyd, part of Confront Art's "SEEINJUSTICE" exhibition, was defaced on Sunday morning, according to the New York City Police Department.

"There's video footage police were able to ascertain," Sammon said. "They show a male ducking down under one of the statues. He then mixes something together, and, as he skates away, he throws a container of paint at the statue."

Confront Art co-founder Andrew Cohen said that when he arrived a team of volunteers was already on the scene cleaning up the statue.

"They went to the hardware and bought supplies out of their own pockets," he said. "This is inspiring teamwork and support from the community."

