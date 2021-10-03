Man charged with murder after deputies say he killed three coworkers

(CNN) A man who authorities say killed three of his coworkers with a baseball bat and knife in Florida on Saturday has been charged with murder.

Shaun Paul Runyon killed his coworkers inside the rental house they shared in Davenport, in central Florida, according to an affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Runyon, 39, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the incident. He is being held in Polk County Jail with no bond, according to jail records.

CNN has been unable to determine whether Runyon has obtained legal counsel.

Runyon, who is temporarily in Florida as a contract electrician for Pennsylvania-based company J&B Electric, was involved in a physical altercation with a coworker at a job site Friday, the affidavit says.

