Why everyone loves Fat Bear Week

(CNN) The leaves are changing color, there's a slight crisp feeling in the air and the shelves are stocked with pumpkin spice everything. It all points to one thing: Fat Bear Week is here.

Fat Bear Week is an annual competition, nay, celebration, of fat bears everywhere -- although in this case, really just the ones in Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska. As the brown bears in the park prepare for hibernation, the bears gorge themselves on salmon running through the Brooks River, which helps them gain weight and get ready for a winter of rest.

That means that for a brief moment in time, the park is filled with fat bears. And the park, in collaboration with Explore.org and the Katmai Conservancy, pits different bears against each other in a playoff-esque bracket, where fat bear fans vote on their faves, until a victor is announced on October 5.

The voting comes complete with photos of the bears and their winter weight, always causing mass excitement on the internet as folks coo over the giant animals.

Last year, the Fat Bear Week web page had 1.6 million visits, with about 650,000 people actually participating in the voting, a spokesperson for Explore.org told CNN. Both numbers have steadily grown since the event started back in 2014, initially just as a single day. This year, the web page is on track to beat both numbers -- and there are a number of factors behind the week's continuing popularity.

