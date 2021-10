A major oil spill threatens the California coast, officials say

(CNN) A spill of about 3,000 barrels of oil -- or roughly 126,000 gallons of post-production crude -- off the coast of Southern California is a "potential ecological disaster," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, "the leak has not been completely stopped," the city said in a press release. It said preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site, and additional "repair efforts will be attempted in the morning."

Carr said information from the US Coast Guard indicates the spill may be the result of an oil release from an offshore oil production operation near Huntington Beach.

The exact cause of the spill has not been determined and the owner of the pipeline is unknown, city officials said. They said the Coast Guard is investigating.

The oil sheen was first reported to the USCG shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

