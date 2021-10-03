A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on Huntington Beach, officials say

(CNN) A spill of about 3,000 barrels of oil -- or roughly 126,000 gallons of post-production crude -- off the coast of Southern California is a "potential ecological disaster," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said Saturday.

By Sunday morning, "We've started to find dead birds & fish washing up on the shore," Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley tweeted.

Significant ecological impacts in HB.

o Oil has washed up now onto the HB beachfront.

· We've started to find dead birds & fish washing up on the shore.



o @Calwild has a hotline for wildlife impacted from the oil. Oiled Wildlife Care Network at (877) 823-6926. pic.twitter.com/rtgExxTXZj — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) October 3, 2021

Foley said the leak was about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, and oil has started washing up on the shores of the city of 200,000 people.

As of Sunday morning, "the leak has not been completely stopped," Huntington Beach said in a press release . It said preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site, and additional "repair efforts will be attempted in the morning."

"Currently, the oil slick plume measures an estimated 5.8 nautical miles long, and runs from the Huntington Beach Pier down into Newport Beach," the press release said.

