Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins receives Covid-19 vaccine after being denied religious exemption

(CNN) Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has received the Covid-19 vaccine, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday.

Wiggins told NBC Sports in March he wasn't getting vaccinated unless he was forced to. He applied for a religious exemption, but the NBA denied that request in September.

When asked about his stance on vaccinations at the Warriors' media day Monday, Wiggins said he was going to "keep fighting for what I believe and for what I believe is right ... What's right to one person isn't right to the other and vice versa."

Kerr confirmed Wiggins' vaccination status Sunday during his media availability.

"Andrew got vaccinated," Kerr said. "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. So, I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that."