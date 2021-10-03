Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei races to victory in women's London Marathon

(CNN) Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei stormed to victory in the elite women's race at this year's London Marathon on Sunday, crossing the line in an impressive two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

She held off competition from the likes of compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who was bidding to win the event for a third consecutive year but could only manage a fourth-place finish.

Jepkosgei, who won the New York Marathon in 2019, smashed her own personal best to become the seventh-fastest woman in history over the distance.

She finished ahead of Ethiopia's Degitu Azimeraw and Ashete Bekere, who finished second and third respectively.

In the men's elite race, Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was a comfortable winner, finishing in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second.

