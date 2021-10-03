The Green Bay Packers added a pocket to Aaron Jones' jersey so he can play while carrying his father's ashes

(CNN)Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers received a heartwarming gesture from his team after losing a pendant containing his father's ashes during a game.
After the black pendant was found, Red Batty, the team's equipment manager, built a small pocket onto Jones' jersey, perfectly measured to securely hold the pendant, the Green Bay Packers said on Twitter Sunday.
"I can just drop it in there and I don't have to worry about it falling out, so I can play with it," Jones said during a press conference Friday, confirming he wore the jersey with the pendent during the Packers' last game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 26.
Jones' father, Alvin Jones Sr., passed away in April from Covid-19 complications, KTSM producer Andra Litton confirmed on Twitter.