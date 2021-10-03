The Green Bay Packers added a pocket to Aaron Jones' jersey so he can play while carrying his father's ashes

(CNN) Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers received a heartwarming gesture from his team after losing a pendant containing his father's ashes during a game.

Jones added he is looking to get a new chain for the pendant, so he can keep it on him nearly "at all times," but for now, he wears it on game days.

"It's something I'll continue to do," Jones said. "Just keep my dad with me everywhere I go."

The athlete was very close to his father, who didn't miss any of his son's' games in nine years, Jones said in an Instagram tribute to his dad following his death.

The athlete was featured during an episode of The Adam Schefter podcast, that will air next week, in which he spoke on the significance of the gesture from his team, ESPN reported.

"It just shows how special our staff is, and our support staff here with the Packers in Green Bay from the training staff to our equipment staff to [the] coaching staff to [the] GM," Jones said during the episode.

"Just the whole time I've been experiencing this and dealing with this, they've been there for me, from the funeral to this."