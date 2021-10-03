(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat against Rennes Sunday, bringing its perfect start to the new Ligue 1 season to an end.

The Parisians had won all eight of its league games before traveling to mid-table Rennes but failed to register a single shot on target in the match, despite Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all playing from the start.

Rennes scored either side of halftime to cement a famous victory, with Gaetan Laborde and Flavian Tait getting on the scoresheet.

Despite dropping its first points of the season, PSG remains top of the table but the result does raise further questions about the balance within the team.

Rennes' players celebrate a famous win against PSG.

