Canary Islands volcano increasingly aggressive as Spain's leader announces emergency funds

(CNN) The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma is now erupting even more aggressively after weeks of gushing lava, Spain's Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) said Sunday.

The volcano's activity "continues to be intense" and a new crater was discovered Saturday, the Canary Islands government and IGN said in a joint statement.

"It doesn't look like it's close to ending yet, because of the millions of cubic meters of lava that the volcano is throwing out," said Canary Islands President Ángel Víctor Torres at a press conference Sunday.

More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed since the volcano first erupted, according to the IGN. The volcano's earlier emissions also sent clouds of steam, smoke and toxic gases into the sky, forcing local residents into lock down.

In a positive sign, the technical director of the Canary Islands' emergency volcano response committee, Miguel Ángel Morcuende, Saturday that air quality had improved enough to lift local stay-at-home measures.

