Farmers among 6 killed as India protest erupts in violence

Lucknow, India (CNN) Six people were killed when violence broke out in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Sunday after a car linked to a federal minister ran over two farmers taking part in a protest against controversial farm laws.

Farmers alleged the car was owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, who serves as India's junior home minister. The two farmers who were hit were killed, they said.

Mishra said his son was not present at the incident, but that a car driven by "our driver" had lost control and hit the farmers after "miscreants" pelted stones at the car and attacked it with sticks and sword.

"If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," he told Reuters TV partner ANI.

In subsequent clashes, three members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a driver and two other farmers were killed, according to party and police officials. The violence broke out in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, about 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the state's capital Lucknow.

