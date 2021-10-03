Cuba lashes out after young baseball players defect in Mexico

Havana (CNN) Cuba's state media on Sunday lashed out after nearly a dozen Cuban baseball players defected in Mexico -- believed to be one of the country's largest and most embarrassing known incidents of mass defection in years.

Eleven young baseball players defected from the national team during a tournament for players under the age of 23, which began last month. The remaining Cuban players on the team are due to return to the communist-run island on Monday.

A statement from Cuba's National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) slammed the missing players for "weak morals and ethics."

