French military aircraft banned from Algerian airspace amid diplomatic row

(CNN) The French military says its planes have been banned from Algerian airspace amid a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

"This morning, while filing flight plans for two of our planes, we learned that the Algerians were closing the overflight of their territory to all French military planes," Colonel Pascal Ianni, spokesman for the French military , told CNN Sunday.

He added the measure would not have any effect on the "operations and intelligence mission conducted by France in the Sahel region."

France has troops in Sahel through its anti-terror mission, "Operation Barkhane," operating across Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso. "This decision from Algerian authorities only affects our logistical flow, and only at the margin," Ianni added.

Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris for consultations on Saturday, after the country's presidency said it rejected French "interference" after what it called "irresponsible" remarks attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron.

