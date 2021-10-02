Winnie the Pooh's 'Poohsticks Bridge' for sale at auction house

(CNN) The bridge made famous in the Winnie the Pooh books -- where the bear and his friends played "pooh sticks" -- is up for sale by the British auction house Summers Place.

The bridge in Ashdown Forest in England was the inspiration for the game described in A. A. Milne's first Pooh book, "The House at Pooh Corner," and illustrated by E. H. Shepard.

"Originally known as Posingford Bridge, Christopher Robin played on it as a child in the 1920's with his father, the author A.A. Milne, inventing the game of Pooh sticks which provided the inspiration for the subsequent books," the listing says.

Robin renamed it Poohsticks Bridge in 1979.

The 114-year-old bridge may sell for as much as £60,000 (about $81,000), Summers Place Auctions estimates. Sealed bids are now being accepted for the October 6 auction.

