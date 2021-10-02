After one of the driest years on record, it will take multiple years for some states to recover

(CNN) Record drought, wildfires, and water shortages have beleaguered the western US, and the forecast is not much brighter. A new water year began Friday, resetting the clock for many states who are hopeful to start anew and see better results.

The water year is defined at October 1 - September 30. The 12-month period was selected because it is an ideal reset period in terms of the US water cycle, and October 1 presented a good natural break for many regions of the US. It is after monsoon rains peak in the Southwest, before the bulk of snow begins for the Northeast and Midwest, and is when tropical cyclones wind down (traditionally) for the Southeast.

The end of the water year was quite good for some locations. Tucson, Arizona had its third-wettest monsoon on record. From June 15 through September 30, Tucson picked up a whopping 12.79" of rain. Even more recently, rainfall in Washington state was more than plentiful in September. Seattle picked up more than 3 inches of rain which is 188% of normal. Nearby Bellingham picked up more than 4 inches of rain, making its fourth-wettest September on record.

While the rain was supremely helpful in eliminating wildfires in both Arizona and Washington, unfortunately, it was not enough enough to entirely eliminate drought conditions for those states.

"To offset the long-term drought across the southwest, we would need multiple years of both a wet winter and wet monsoon season," said Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Las Vegas.