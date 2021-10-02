The 7 most devastating climate disasters of summer 2021

(CNN) The climate crisis ravaged the United States this summer. As the West struggled with unrelenting drought and dozens of wildfires, a deadly heat wave seared the Northwest in June. Months later, back-to-back hurricanes -- Henri and Ida -- slammed the Northeast, breaking all-time rainfall records.

"It was impossible to ignore climate change this summer," Rachel Licker, a senior climate scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists, told CNN. "And unfortunately, this isn't a one-time thing ... this is what we can expect more of, especially if we don't get off fossil fuels and invest in measures to build our resilience as soon as possible."

After months of deadly extremes, Americans' feelings on the climate crisis has evolved dramatically. For the first time, a majority of Americans now believe that the US is facing the consequences of a warming world, according to a new poll from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Here's what the US experienced this summer.