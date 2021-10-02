Abortion rights activists rally for abortion justice throughout the country

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 3:21 PM ET, Sat October 2, 2021

Protesters attend the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Protesters attend the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 2, 2021 in Washington, DC.

(CNN)Hundreds of people across the United States are marching today in support of reproductive rights as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month.

Abortion rights activists are gathering at more than 600 marches across the US, holding placards and banners that read, "My mind, my body, my choice" and "Legal abortion for health and life," as they demand reproductive freedoms.
The "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches follow the anti-abortion bill in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks -- before many women know they have conceived -- with no exceptions for rape or incest.
      Protesters take part in the Women&#39;s March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, California, on October 2.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, California, on October 2.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 13
      Protesters in Houston, Texas, take the street after the state rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Protesters in Houston, Texas, take the street after the state rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 13
      Participants in the Women&#39;s March in Houston, Texas, carrying signs.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Participants in the Women's March in Houston, Texas, carrying signs.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 13
      Supporters rally at Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Supporters rally at Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 13
      Protesters hold signs in front of the Supreme Court.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Protesters hold signs in front of the Supreme Court.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 13
      A sign advocating for legal abortion is reflected in a protester&#39;s eyeglasses in Washington, DC.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      A sign advocating for legal abortion is reflected in a protester's eyeglasses in Washington, DC.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 13
      Protesters attend the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 02, 2021, in Washington, DC.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Protesters attend the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 02, 2021, in Washington, DC.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 13
      Traffic makes way for protesters walking from Carnegie Hall to the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Traffic makes way for protesters walking from Carnegie Hall to the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 13
      A protestor and counter-protestor have an altercation in Austin, Texas.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      A protestor and counter-protestor have an altercation in Austin, Texas.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 13
      A woman pushes a stroller while showing a sign during the nationwide Women&#39;s March in Frisco, Texas.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      A woman pushes a stroller while showing a sign during the nationwide Women's March in Frisco, Texas.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 13
      Lexi, 22, speaks on a megaphone as women&#39;s rights advocates rally outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Lexi, 22, speaks on a megaphone as women's rights advocates rally outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 13
      Laura Woodward and her daughter Isabel participate in a march in Frisco, Texas.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      Laura Woodward and her daughter Isabel participate in a march in Frisco, Texas.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 13
      People line Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Fort Myers, Florida.
      Photos: Women march for abortion rights
      People line Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Fort Myers, Florida.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 13
      08 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Los Angeles03 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Houston09 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Houson10 women&#39;s march 20211002 DC05 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 DC01 women&#39;s march 2021 100202 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 DC07 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Sioux Falls12 women&#39;s march 20211002 Austin13 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Frisco04 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Austin11 women&#39;s march 2021 1002 Frisco14 women&#39;s march 20211002 Fort Myers
      "I think it's important to understand that pretty much everybody knows somebody that's had an abortion," Women's March Executive Director Rachel O'Leary Carmona told CNN on Saturday before the march in Washington, DC.
        "It's important for us to hear all these stories," she said. "It also is a bit of a tragedy that you know, folks have to put their pain out on display for us to be taken seriously. So what we're trying to do today is make sure we all lift our voices in solidarity with each other to make sure the folks in power hear our message."
          Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the Women&#39;s March in Houston, Texas, October 2, 2021.