Florida woman wins $2 million with Mega Millions tickets -- twice

(CNN) What are the odds? A Florida woman's two Mega Millions tickets won $2 million -- each.

Susan Fitton, 64, claimed the $4 million winnings from one drawing on September 14, the Florida Lottery said in a release

Fitton's tickets each matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

The odds of winning $1 million in a Mega Millions drawing are 12,607,306, according to CNN affiliate WPTV