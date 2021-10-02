Three Houston parking valets fatally struck by car fleeing police

(CNN) Three parking valets were fatally struck by a driver fleeing police late Friday in Houston, police said.

The pursuit started after a police sergeant saw a car doing donuts in a private parking lot about 10 p.m. local time, Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir told reporters.

When the car moved onto Fairdale Lane, the sergeant activated his emergency lights to make a traffic stop, according to Bashir. "The vehicle accelerated at a very high speed."

Bashir said the sergeant saw the car strike three people working as valets for a local business. The car came to a stop after entering a ditch. The car appeared to be traveling at least 60 mph when it crashed.

The three valets were pronounced dead at the scene, Bashir said.

