Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, California, on October 2.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Women march for abortion rights

Updated 3:19 PM ET, Sat October 2, 2021

Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, California, on October 2.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

More than 600 marches are expected across the United States on Saturday, as people rally in support of reproductive rights.

These "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches come as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. That legislation bans abortions after six weeks, which is before many women know they have conceived, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Supreme Court has denied a request to block the Texas bill. Activists fear it might empower other states to pass similar legislation.

Protesters in Houston, Texas, take the street after the state rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Participants in the Women's March in Houston, Texas, carrying signs.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Supporters rally at Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Alexander Drago/Reuters
Protesters hold signs in front of the Supreme Court.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
A sign advocating for legal abortion is reflected in a protester's eyeglasses in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Protesters attend the Rally For Abortion Justice on October 02, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
Traffic makes way for protesters walking from Carnegie Hall to the Minnehaha County Courthouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Erin Bormett/Argus Leader/USA Today Network
A protestor and counter-protestor have an altercation in Austin, Texas.
Amy Harris/Shutterstock
A woman pushes a stroller while showing a sign during the nationwide Women's March in Frisco, Texas.
Shelby Tauber/Reuters