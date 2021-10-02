Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Protesters take part in the Women's March and Rally for Abortion Justice in Los Angeles, California, on October 2. In pictures: Women march for abortion rights

More than 600 marches are expected across the United States on Saturday, as people rally in support of reproductive rights.

These "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches come as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. That legislation bans abortions after six weeks, which is before many women know they have conceived, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Supreme Court has denied a request to block the Texas bill. Activists fear it might empower other states to pass similar legislation.