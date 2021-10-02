Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images People take part in a rally for abortion rights in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2. In pictures: People march for abortion rights

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images People take part in a rally for abortion rights in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2.

People across the United States marched on Saturday, October 2, in support of reproductive rights.

The "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches come as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. That legislation bans abortions after six weeks, which is before many women know they have conceived, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Supreme Court has denied a request to block the Texas bill. Activists fear it might empower other states to pass similar legislation.