People take part in a rally for abortion rights in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: People march for abortion rights

Updated 7:27 PM ET, Sat October 2, 2021

People take part in a rally for abortion rights in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 2.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

People across the United States marched on Saturday, October 2, in support of reproductive rights.

The "Rally for Abortion Justice" marches come as the most restrictive anti-abortion bill yet went into effect in Texas last month. That legislation bans abortions after six weeks, which is before many women know they have conceived, and there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Supreme Court has denied a request to block the Texas bill. Activists fear it might empower other states to pass similar legislation.

Chenae Bullock, left, and YoNasDa LoneWolf perform before a rally in Atlanta.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Members of the Texas Trust Respect Access Coalition speak in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March
A sign advocating for legal abortion is reflected in a protester's eyeglasses in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images
People protest in Wilmington, Delaware.
Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters in Houston take to the streets after the state rolled out a near-total ban on abortion procedures and access to abortion-inducing medications.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
March participants in Houston carry signs.
Go Nakamura/Reuters
Buttons with the statement "Bans Off Our Bodies" are seen at a rally in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March
Supporters rally at Freedom Plaza before marching to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Alexander Drago/Reuters
People protest in Washington, DC.
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images