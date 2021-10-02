Man arrested for setting fire inside a Democratic county building in Texas, authorities say

(CNN) A Texas man is facing arson and weapons charges over allegedly igniting a fire inside a Democratic party county building earlier this week, authorities said.

Ryan Faircloth, 30, is accused of causing a fire inside the Democratic Travis County Party Headquarters in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday by throwing a Molotov cocktail device inside the building, according to Capt. Jeffrey Deane of the Austin Fire Arson Investigations Division.

Authorities responded to the scene and found the fire was extinguished apparently by some employees from a neighboring business, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said.

No staff members wer ein the building, and the damage is minimal, officials said.

Faircloth, of Austin, was arrested and is being held at the Travis County Jail for second-degree felony arson and third-degree felony prohibited weapon charges, Deane said. He's detained on $40,000 bond for both charges, according to arrest warrants.

