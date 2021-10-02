Lizzie Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix

(Reuters) Britain's Lizzie Deignan rode to a landmark victory in the inaugural Paris Roubaix Femmes as rain, mud and crashes made it a memorable debut for the world's best female riders over the infamous cobbled course on Saturday.

The former world champion produced a dominant ride over the 115.6km course and held off a powerful late surge by Dutch great Marianne Vos to win by one minute and 17 seconds.

"I feel incredibly proud," Deignan, who adds the maiden Paris Roubaix to her other notable triumphs including last year's Liege-Bastogne-Liege, said.

"Women's cycling is at this turning point, and today is part of history. It proves the appetite for women's cycling and that the riders can do one of the hardest races in the world."

"Today I was the third rider (in the team) and I had to be in the front at the first cobbled section to protect my leaders. But then I saw there was a gap so I just kept going."

