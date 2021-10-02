John Kerry says emissions cuts are 'do-able' as ministers wrap last meeting ahead of COP26

(CNN) US climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday that global targets to slash greenhouse gas emissions are "do-able," striking an optimistic tone at the end of final high-level meeting before the COP26 international climate talks in Glasgow next month.

Kerry said the more than 40 ministers who attended the pre-COP26 event in Milan were "engaged" in discussions to make the Glasgow talks a success.

Global leaders are expected to strengthen their commitments to addressing the climate crisis ahead of the Glasgow event. Dozens of countries failed to meet a July 31 deadline to update their pledges to slash emissions, as they are required to do under the 2015 Paris Agreement. There is still a significant gap between what leaders are promising and what's needed by 2030.

"The bottom line is, folks, that as we stand here today we believe we can make enormous progress in Glasgow, moving rapidly towards the new goals that the science is telling us we must achieve," Kerry said in Milan.

"We have to achieve somewhere in the vicinity of a 45% reduction over the next 10 years and this is the decisive decade so we still have 30 days to work and we will continue to work."

Read More