(CNN) Protesters returned to the streets in major cities across Brazil on Saturday, calling for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro amid worsening economic conditions, rising unemployment, and hunger in the Covid-wracked country.

Thousands of people gathered in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro -- Brazil's most populous cities -- chanting, "Out Bolsonaro, out Bolsonaro" and carrying signs saying: "Bolsonaro Must Leave, Impeachment Now!" according to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil.

In addition to calling out his mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic , demonstrators also protested economic woes of ordinary Brazilians from surging inflation and high fuel prices.

In the capital, Brasilia, demonstrators marched to the front of the National Congress, carrying signs protesting the price of gas and food.

Basic food items and gasoline prices are on the rise in Brazil and more than 14 million people are unemployed, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Demonstrators rally alongside a banner with a message that reads in Portuguese: "vaccine and jobs, democracy and impeachment, Bolsonaro get out", during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 2.

Read More