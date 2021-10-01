Peter Nygard consents to US extradition, faces new sex charges in Canada

(CNN) Finnish-Canadian designer Peter Nygard, accused of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, consented Friday to be extradited to the United States to mount his defense.

Nygard, 80, appearing via videoconference at an extradition hearing in Winnipeg, verbally confirmed his consent, which his attorney, Brian Greenspan, told the court came "despite his continuing challenge to the veracity and reliability of the evidence contained in the record of the case."

"He has always unequivocally maintained his innocence of any wrongdoing," Greenspan said. "This process can now move forward in order for him to face trial in the United States on an expedited basis and for him to have the opportunity to raise his defense and to challenge the truthfulness of the evidence which has been brought against him."

A screen grab shows designer Peter Nygard during extradition hearing.

The hearing occurred Friday as police in Toronto said they had an arrest warrant accusing Nygard of six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement for incidents dating to the late 1980s.

Nygard is currently being held in Canada following his indictment in New York last year on nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Federal prosecutors accuse the designer and associates of using modeling and other fashion industry jobs to "lure victims into Nygard's orbit and keep them there."

