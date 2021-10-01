(CNN) Princess Beatrice of York, the grandaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has revealed the name of her baby daughter -- and it includes a touching tribute to the British monarch.

The child was born at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on September 18, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi confirmed Sienna's name on social media and shared an image of an imprint of her feet.

"We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



Five-year-old Christopher Mapelli Mozzi, known as Wolfie, is Mapelli Mozzi's son from a previous relationship.

Mapelli Mozzi shared the same image on Instagram , adding the caption: "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying....that with every child you grow a whole new heart

"A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

He added a love heart, a kiss and a baby emoji to his message.

Sienna Elizabeth is not the only one of the Queen's great-grandchildren to have been born this year with a name that pays tribute to the monarch.

In June, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed their second child, a daughter. The couple named her Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, a nod to the Queen's childhood nickname and to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi will be 11th in line to the throne, and is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild.

In February, Beatrice's younger sister, 31-year-old Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi, who is a real estate manager, married in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July last year attended by the Queen and the late Prince Philip, who died in April