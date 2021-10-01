Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Twin volleyball players from South Korea, Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Da-yeong, have completed a transfer to Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki, months after being dropped from their national and club sides following claims of bullying.

The twins enjoyed successful volleyball careers, representing South Korea in international competitions, until they were anonymously accused of bullying previous teammates at their school.

After the allegations surfaced in February, they publicly apologized on their Instagram accounts, which have since been deleted. Both also said that they wished to meet with their former schoolmates to apologize for their actions.

However, the twins said in a TV interview with Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) in July that they were suing the alleged victims for defamation because the claims included "lies and false information."

Jae-yeong and Da-yeong were released by club side Incheon Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders in June when fans protested against the Pink Spiders' attempt to register the sisters on the roster.

Read More