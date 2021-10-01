(CNN) "Boys," a pediatrician told me years ago, as she checked the staples in my young daughter's head a few days after a playground incident, "don't get in trouble for throwing stones until they hit someone."

Maybe we should take her wise words up a notch: boys don't get in trouble for throwing stones until someone exposes just how many people they've hit.

Amy Bass

Otherwise, the system remains the same, a system like so many others that lets these things happen and finds ways to justify working around them. Everyone is shocked. Everyone is appalled. Everyone feels bad for the victim(s). But no one does anything beyond changing the playing field and moving the players.

I thought of this as I read the brilliant reporting by Meg Linehan , who broke a story for The Athletic on Thursday about allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct over the span of a decade toward players by former Portland Thorns and North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley (allegations that Riley has denied).

While Riley has stated that most of the allegations are "completely untrue," he admitted that "there's a chance I've said something along the way that offended someone." He continued, "I do not belittle my players, comment on their weight, or discuss their personal relationships."