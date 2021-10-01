US condemns attack by West Bank settlers on Palestinian villagers

Jerusalem (CNN) Five Jewish settlers, among them two juveniles, were detained by Israeli police after an attack on a Palestinian village in the West Bank.

The assault, the latest in what human rights groups say is a constant pattern of aggressive acts by settlers in the Masafer Yatta area southeast of Hebron, has drawn condemnation from the United States and the European Union, as well as Israel's foreign minister, Yair Lapid.

Mohammed Hussein Hamamdeh, from the village of Al Mufaqarah, told CNN the incident began when dozens of settlers from the nearby settler outpost of Avigail descended on the village on Tuesday afternoon throwing rocks and attacking villagers, livestock and property.

Hamamdeh's four-year old grandson was hit by a rock in the attack and was taken to an Israeli hospital to be treated for head injuries, he said.

Video distributed by Israeli human rights group B'Tselem -- which used the word pogrom to describe the events -- showed masked men rampaging through the small farming community attacking cars and buildings.

