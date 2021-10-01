Pumpkin spice really does give you the warm fuzzies — here's the science of why

By Casey Barber, CNN

Updated 1:54 PM ET, Fri October 1, 2021

Pumpkin spice latte flavor, amped up with sugar, is not one that is found in nature.
So instead, commit to having some seasonal fun this fall in the kitchen with real pumpkins and spice.
Make your own &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.mybakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-pie-spice-recipe/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pumpkin spice blend&lt;/a&gt; with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves, and enjoy with home-brewed coffee.
At the farmers market, gather pumpkins for roasting. Look out for sugar pumpkins and milk-fed pumpkins, which are best for cooking.
Hollow out smaller gourds and fill with &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/classic-swiss-cheese-fondue&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cheese fondue&lt;/a&gt; for individual treats for every family member.
Make your crispy &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/air-fryer-pumpkin-fries/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pumpkin fries&lt;/a&gt; either sweet or savory.
Nothing says &quot;fall&quot; quite like warm &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.goodfoodstories.com/pumpkin-beer-bread/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;pumpkin bread&lt;/a&gt; topped with pumpkin butter (see article for butter recipe).
(CNN)If you're suddenly craving pumpkin spice lattes or pumpkin bread now that it's officially fall, it's not just your stomach talking. Catching a whiff of a pumpkin spice-flavored food or drink can trigger emotions and memories that go deeper than a hunger pang.

Combined with savvy marketing, it's no wonder the phrase "pumpkin spice" has become synonymous with the onset of fall.
The part of your brain that processes smell is closely tied to the part of your brain responsible for memories, according to Jason Fischer and Sarah Cormiea of the Dynamic Perception Lab at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
    This close connection accounts for the fact that smells such as musty books can take you back to long study sessions at the library or campfires can remind you of nights at summer sleepaway camp.
      (From left) Jason Fischer and Sarah Cormiea of the Dynamic Perception Lab at Johns Hopkins University have researched how the brain responds to the smell of pumpkin spice.
      (From left) Jason Fischer and Sarah Cormiea of the Dynamic Perception Lab at Johns Hopkins University have researched how the brain responds to the smell of pumpkin spice.
      The popularity of pumpkin spice comes from both the scent of the spices -- the familiar cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg that are commonly used in many fall desserts and drinks -- and our previous experiences smelling, tasting and even just being aware of the aroma.
        "Your brain fills in the gaps between the scent of the spices and the memories associated with the smell," Cormiea, a doctoral candidate in the department of psychological and brain sciences, said.
        Foods you can liven up with pumpkin spice
        The brain is constantly processing and evaluating many pieces of information to help us build our individual reality, she explained.
          It takes in everything we're seeing, hearing, smelling, touching and tasting, and it combines those sensory inputs with what we already know and believe about our environment.
          "Our experience of the world is a construction -- our mind is constantly filling in lots of details," Fischer, assistant professor in the department of psychological and brain sciences, said.

          It's not actually a pumpkin smell

          What you're smelling isn't the scent of pumpkin itself, because pumpkin and other members of the squash family don't smell like baking spices on their own. It's not even a blend of spices specific to pumpkin pie or lattes but to several foods and drinks that have their own autumnal associations, such as apple crisp or mulled cider.
          But the label "pumpkin spice" has become a powerful marketing tool -- so much so that simply reading the words activates the part of the brain that processes smell, according to Cormiea.
          "Your brain automatically makes the connection between words and scent memory," she said.
          The brain will file similar scents into the same category, research has shown. So even if what you're smelling isn't specifically pumpkin spice-related -- if, say, you're walking past some fresh apple cider doughnuts at the market -- the emotional reaction can be just as strong.
