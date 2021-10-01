NWSL commissioner resigns as league calls off weekend matches after accusations of sexual misconduct by fired coach

(CNN)The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League has resigned and the league has called off all matches scheduled for this weekend following a report by The Athletic detailing allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct against Paul Riley, who coached three NWSL franchises over eight seasons.
Riley was fired by the North Carolina Courage on Thursday after an investigative report by The Athletic that cites players on the record alleging that for years, Riley used his influence and power to sexually harass players and in one incident, coerce a player into having sex with him.
Riley denied the accusations in the report. CNN has not been able to reach Riley for comment.