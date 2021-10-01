(CNN) Steven Gerrard, manager of Scottish football team, Rangers, says he's "not surprised" Sparta Prague fans booed Glen Kamara during their 1-0 defeat in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Finnish midfielder alleged he'd been racially abused by Slavia Prague defender Ondřej Kúdela in March and Kúdela received a 10-match ban from UEFA. He missed out on playing in Euro 2020 for the Czech Republic as a result.

When Rangers returned to Prague for this match, the crowd started loudly booing when Black players, in particular Kamara, touched the ball.

Sparta's Letna Stadium was supposed to be closed to fans for this match after UEFA sanctioned the club when fans directed racist chants at Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, UEFA allowed more than 10,000 children to attend Thursday's match with some accompanying adults.

