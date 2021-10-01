(CNN) After a 35-year hunt, a former police officer has been identified as being behind a series of murders, rapes and false imprisonment, French officials said Thursday.

The man took his own life earlier this week.

In a statement seen by CNN, Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau said DNA tests had "established a link between the genetic profile found at several crime scenes and that of the dead man."

Officials had been looking for the perpetrator of five crimes committed between 1986 and 1994, including the "rape of 15-year-old minors, murders, attempted homicide, armed robberies, wrongful use of title and kidnapping and false imprisonment of a 15-year-old," the prosecutor said.

According to her statement, the evidence collected suggested the person responsible could have been an officer in the police division of the military at the time of the crimes, and investigators were able to isolate the perpetrator's DNA profile.