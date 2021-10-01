CNN —

Even as the weather gets colder this fall, you don’t have to abandon your backyard just yet. If you want to squeeze in a few more weeks of outdoor relaxation, a fire pit is a great way to stay cozy while enjoying the fall weather.

Whether you’re swapping stories or roasting marshmallows, fire pits are a convenient way to get a little taste of the great outdoors right in your backyard. Plus, with different types of pits including smokeless ones (which really means not as smoky), there’s a pit perfect for every space. Below, check out some of our favorite fire pits so you can spend the autumn nights out under the stars.

Smokeless fire pits

Solo Stove Yukon ($469.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

This large fire pit from Solo Stove has a 27-inch diameter and promises a low-smoke fire, thanks to its 360-degree Airflow Design. Plus, fires in the Solo Stove burn super hot so your fuel turns into a fine ash, meaning super-easy cleanup. Solo Stove has two other smaller fire pits available as well as tons of accessories, including a pit cover, stands and even color packs to turn your fire green and blue. Read our full review of the Solo Stove Yukon here.

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace ($95; amazon.com)

For those who don’t have a large backyard but still want to roast some marshmallows (and not over a stove), this personal concrete fireplace is just the thing. All you have to do is fill it with isopropyl alcohol, and voilà! A smokeless, mini fire that can sit on your counter or table.

Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit (starting at $51.95; amazon.com)

This smokeless fire pit has a similar construction as the Solo Stove, in which the design of the bowl creates an airflow that shoots the smoke straight up instead of into your face. This pit takes wood pellets and comes with a convenient carrying bag so you can take it from the backyard to the camping ground with ease.

Tiki Brand 25-Inch Stainless Steel Low-Smoke Fire Pit ($350; amazon.com)

This stylish fire pit can be the showstopper of your backyard this fall, and with an elevated, low-smoke design, you won’t have to throw your clothes immediately in the wash after a night of toasting s’mores.

BioLite FirePit+ ($249.95; rei.com)

This BioLite fire pit features over 51 air jets that inject your fire with the perfect amount of oxygen in all the right places, leading to a super-efficient and low-smoke fire. The jets are powered by an attachable battery pack that lasts for 30 hours and can be recharged via USB. Plus, it comes with a grill grate so you can easily throw some burgers on to keep you toasty on those autumn nights.

Wood-burning fire pits

Snow Peak Pack and Carry Fireplace XL ($279.95; snowpeak.com)

This large, portable fireplace from Snow Peak folds down into a flat package so it’s extremely easy to store. Whether you just want to pull it out every once in a while for s’mores in the backyard or want to bring it along camping, you’ll love this portable pit.

L.L.Bean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill ($179; llbean.com)

This classic pit from L.L.Bean is built with sturdy steel, and comes with a grill grate and mesh cover to keep sparks and ash contained. Whether you just have it in your yard or you’re cooking every meal on it during a camping trip, this pit will keep your fire roaring.

Tuscola Steel Outdoor Fire Pit ($189, originally $226.80; wayfair.com)

This weather-resistant pit can be the statement piece of your back patio. With a contemporary bowl design and tapered base, it’ll be the centerpiece of countless fun nights this fall.

Aesir Manufactured Stone Outdoor Fire Pit ($215.99, originally $276; wayfair.com)

If you’re looking for a more natural look, this manufactured stone fire pit is the pick for you. Built with rust-resistant, powder-coated steel, you can keep it outside in your backyard all autumn long.

Ironton Concrete Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($419.99, originally $459.99; wayfair.com)

This concrete fire pit also comes with a spark screen and a fire poker, and it’s got an elevated, stonework design perfect for an elegant patio or backyard.

Jackman Steel Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($134.99, originally $249.99; wayfair.com)

This small fire pit has moon and star cutouts in the sides so you can peek through and watch the flames deep into the night. Plus, it’s weather-resistant, so you don’t have to move it to and from storage every time you use it.

Fireside Outdoor Pop-Up Fire Pit ($119.95; rei.com)

This small, portable fire pit is perfect for bringing your fire pit with you when you go on camping trips. It’s large enough for a group to huddle around and stay warm, but it folds down into a carrying bag so you can toss it in the car or over your shoulder.

Propane fire pits

Carren Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table ($254.99; wayfair.com)

If you don’t want to light your own fire, this gas pit is the perfect option. Its hidden fuel tank keeps this elevated table looking classy, and it comes with decorative lava rocks that cover up the stainless steel burner.

Orren Ellis Belle Stone Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table ($799.99; wayfair.com)

A true showstopper, this gorgeous fire pit table will be the perfect gathering place for all of your friends and family this fall.

Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit ($219; homedepot.com)

This smaller fire pit is about the size and shape of a side table, so you can fit it in smaller patio spaces and still enjoy a toasty fire.

Summerfield Square Steel Propane Fire Pit With Wood-Look Tile Top ($399; homedepot.com)

Another smaller option, this pit features a wood-grain finish to match the look of your deck or patio. Featuring a hidden area for your propane tank and a durable, scratch- and heat-resistant tabletop, this pit will be a mainstay all season long.