Japan's Princess Mako will marry her commoner fiance this month

Tokyo (CNN) Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner fiance Kei Komuro announced Friday they will be married on October 26, public broadcaster NHK reported -- a controversial union that requires her to give up her royal status.

The couple -- who met in college -- announced their engagement in 2017. But the following year they postponed the wedding, saying they were not yet ready for marriage.

"It is because of our immaturity and we just regret it," the couple said in a 2018 statement.

Imperial Household sources told CNN at the time the postponement was due to "lack of preparation."

Under centuries-old Japanese law, the marriage between a royal and a commoner would require Princess Mako to give up her royal status.

Read More