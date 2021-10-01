Twitter says it is 'continuing to engage' with the Nigerian government as they discuss lifting ban

(CNN) During a nationwide broadcast to mark 61 years of Nigeria's independence, President Muhammadu Buhari praised social media for being "a very useful platform."

However, he said it has strayed into a "platform to organize, coordinate, and execute criminal activities, propagate fake news, and promote ethnic and religious sentiments."

President Buhari said that this contributed to the federal government pulling the plug on Twitter in June. He added that a committee set up to resolve the dispute agreed the social networking company must resolve four critical issues before the ban can be lifted.

"The Committee, along with its Technical Team, has engaged with Twitter and have addressed a number of key issues. These are: national security and cohesion; registration, physical presence and representation; fair taxation; dispute resolution; and local content," he said.

"As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria's sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety," the President added.

