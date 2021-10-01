Former Malawian lawmaker shoots himself dead in parliament building

(CNN) A former member of Malawi's parliament killed himself inside the parliament building in the capital Lilongwe on Thursday, a police spokesman has confirmed to CNN.

Clement Chiwaya, an ex-deputy speaker, shot himself in the head after sneaking a firearm into the office of the parliament's clerk, a spokesman for the Malawi Police Service, James Kadadzera, said.

Chiwaya was said to have gained access into the parliament building despite a routine security search.

"The late Chiwaya was a man with disability and was using a wheelchair. The metal detector at the parliament building detected metal objects which were thought to be from the wheelchair and he was allowed in," the police spokesman told CNN on Friday.

Kadadzera added that security would be strengthened at the parliament building.

