Win McNamee/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Rep. Jim Clyburn hold up a stopgap funding bill that was passed by the House on Thursday, September 30, to avert a government shutdown. The bill passed the Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote. The week in 30 photos

Win McNamee/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Rep. Jim Clyburn hold up a stopgap funding bill that was passed by the House on Thursday, September 30, to avert a government shutdown. The bill passed the Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote.

It has been a busy week on Capitol Hill, where US lawmakers took steps to avoid a government shutdown while also negotiating a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

On Tuesday, top military officials appeared before a Senate committee to testify about the country's recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended with a chaotic evacuation from Kabul.

Other major stories this week included a fuel shortage in Britain, an election in Germany and a volcano in the Canary Islands.