House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Rep. Jim Clyburn hold up a stopgap funding bill that was passed by the House on Thursday, September 30, to avert a government shutdown. The bill passed the Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The week in 30 photos

Updated 10:42 PM ET, Thu September 30, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Rep. Jim Clyburn hold up a stopgap funding bill that was passed by the House on Thursday, September 30, to avert a government shutdown. The bill passed the Senate earlier in the day with a bipartisan vote.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

It has been a busy week on Capitol Hill, where US lawmakers took steps to avoid a government shutdown while also negotiating a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.

On Tuesday, top military officials appeared before a Senate committee to testify about the country's recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, which ended with a chaotic evacuation from Kabul.

Other major stories this week included a fuel shortage in Britain, an election in Germany and a volcano in the Canary Islands.

Crews clear a makeshift migrant camp Friday, September 24, that had once contained more than 14,000 people along the Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. A surge of migrants — many of them Haitian — had converged at the bridge near the Mexico border, the result of word-of-mouth or social media saying that the border there was open, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said. To empty the camp, Homeland Security moved the migrants to other processing facilities along the US southern border.
Julio Cortez/AP
Audience members wear face masks during the 74th annual Tony Awards, which took place Sunday, September 26, in New York City. The show, which honors the best on Broadway, was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. See the best photos from the Tonys
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Spot-billed pelicans interact on the banks of an artificial lake in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, September 28.
Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images
From left, US Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the leader of US Central Command; US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testify Tuesday, September 28, during a Senate committee hearing about the end of military operations in Afghanistan. It was the first time that top military officials appeared before Congress since the full withdrawal of US troops. The three men were grilled about the decisions they made before, during and after the evacuation effort in Kabul, which has been the focus of immense bipartisan criticism.
Stefani Reynolds/Pool/The New York Times/AP
Motorists line up for fuel at a service station in Ashford, England, on Wednesday, September 29. For nearly a week, British motorists found service stations closed and long lines at those that still had gasoline and diesel. The root cause was an acute shortage of tanker drivers, exacerbated since the start of this year by Brexit. But panic buying made the situation much worse.
Gareth Fuller/PA/AP
A model poses backstage before a Salvatore Ferragamo fashion show in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, September 25.
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images