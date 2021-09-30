Windy Fire has destroyed more than two dozen giant sequoia trees -- and that's just an early assessment

(CNN) The Windy Fire in California is wreaking havoc on sequoia trees in Sequoia National Forest this week. Experts say fire has killed at least 29 of the giant trees, which can live for thousands of years.

That toll is only an early assessment.

Garrett Dickman, a wildfire botanist with Yosemite National Park, has been tasked with preparing the trees as the wildfire encroaches on sequoia groves, then working to cool the trees after the fire burns through. Part of his job is assessing the trees to see how they fared after the flames move away.

A dead sequoia tree in Long Meadow Grove in Sequoia National Forest.

While the assessment is just beginning, there's already grave concern. The center of Long Meadow Grove managed well, thanks to work crews did in preparation for the fire, but moving away from that area, Dickman counted 29 sequoias that were "just incinerated" by the blaze.

"There were four of those that had burned so hot that they'd fallen over," Dickman said, adding one tree burned so badly that it was nearly reduced to just an outline of a tree on the ground.

