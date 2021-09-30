National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage fires head coach following accusations of sexual manipulation and misconduct

(CNN) The National Women's Soccer League team North Carolina Courage fired head coach Paul Riley on Thursday afternoon following accusations of sexual coercion and misconduct by former players who were coached by him.

The termination followed a investigative report by The Athletic that published Thursday morning and cites players on the record alleging that for years Riley used his influence and power to sexually harass players and in one incident coerce a player into having sex with him.

Riley has denied the accusations.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Courage say they fired Riley following the reports of "very serious allegations of misconduct."

NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird also released a statement on Thursday following Riley's termination, saying, "I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations reported in The Athletic this morning. The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, has reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach Paul Riley has been terminated."

