Passenger on plane arriving at Miami airport opens emergency exit, walks onto wing

(CNN) A passenger on a flight from Colombia used an emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane at the Miami International Airport on Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.

The plane had just landed and was getting into position at the gate, according to police.

The passenger, a male, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection, police said.

The man is a US citizen, and the flight was American Airlines 920, according to CNN affiliate WPLG, which cited police.

The passenger told police that he wasn't feeling well, WPLG reported.

