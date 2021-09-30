FBI joins search for Miya Marcano, who has been missing in Florida for nearly a week

(CNN) The FBI is assisting in the search for a 19-year-old woman who went missing last Friday from an Orlando apartment complex, the Orange County sheriff said Thursday.

Sheriff John Mina said the bureau is lending technology to the search for Miya Marcano, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked.

The sheriff's office's emergency response team and other agencies have conducted nearly 30 searches in Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties since Marcano went missing, Mina said.

According to the sheriff, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has assisted with specially trained canines that can locate electronics, specifically cell phones.

Other local agencies have provided dogs and dive teams to search bodies in the water, and helicopters and other aviation assets have been used as well.

