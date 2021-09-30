How events unfolded in Sarah Everard's killing as her murderer is sentenced to life without parole

London (CNN)The kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in London in March has sparked outrage and a national debate about violence against women in the United Kingdom.
On Thursday, Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer at the time of the incident, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after admitting her abduction and killing.
Here is a timeline leading up to his sentencing, as outlined by PA Media:
Before the abduction
-- 2002: Wayne Couzens joins the Kent Special Constabulary, a part-time volunteer section of the police force.
-- 2011: Couzens joins the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC).
-- 2015: Kent Police allegedly fail to investigate an incident of indecent exposure linked to Couzens.
-- September 2018: Couzens transfers to London's Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
-- 2019: He and his wife buy a small area of woodland in Ashford in Kent.
-- February 2020: Couzens moves to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command to patrol diplomatic premises.
-- February 2021: He is linked to two allegations of indecent exposure, which the Metropolitan Police allegedly failed to investigate.
-- February 28: Couzens books a white Vauxhall Astra from a car hire firm in Dover, Kent.
The day Everard goes missing
-- March 3: 4:45 p.m.: Couzens collects the hire car.
-- 9 p.m.: Everard leaves her friend's house in Clapham Junction in south London to walk about 2.5 miles home.
-- 9:13 p.m.: She phones her boyfriend for just over 14 minutes.
-- 9:15 p.m.: Everard is captured alone on CCTV.
-- 9:35 p.m.: A bus camera captures two figures beside a white Vauxhall Astra parked on the sidewalk with hazard lights flashing.
-- 9:38 p.m.: Another bus camera captures the same vehicle with the two front car doors open.
-- 11:38 p.m.: Couzens transfers Everard to his own car in Dover and drives towards a secluded rural area where she is raped and murdered.
The aftermath
-- 2:31 a.m.: Having transferred Everard to his own car, a Seat, Couzens stops at a service station in Dover to buy drinks. Everard is dead by this point.
-- 3:21 a.m.: The car passes a CCTV camera near Hoad's Wood, where Everard's body is dumped. He visits the site twice, leaving just before dawn.
-- 8:30 a.m.: The hire car is returned.
Police alerted
-- March 4: Everard's boyfriend Josh Lowth reports her missing.
-- March 5: The case is escalated and the Specialist Crime Unit becomes involved.
Covering his tracks
-- March 5: Couzens, due to be off work until March 8, tells his employer he is suffering with stress. He buys gas and burns Everard's body and possessions inside a fridge at Hoad's Wood. He transfers the remains to a nearby pond in two green rubble bags.
-- March 6: He emails his supervisor to say he no longer wants to carry a firearm.
-- March 7: Couzens takes his wife and children on a family trip to the woods where he burned Everard's body.
-- March 8: The officer is due to return to work but reports in sick.
-- March 9: Couzens' phone is wiped of all data.
Couzens arrested
-- March 9: Couzens arrested at his home in Deal, Kent.
-- March 10: Specialist police dogs discover a body in a pond close to the land owned by Couzens.
-- March 11: He answers "no comment" in formal interviews.
-- March 12: Couzens is charged.
-- July 9: Couzens pleads guilty to murder when he appears at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh high security jail.
-- September 30: Couzens sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.